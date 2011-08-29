LONDON Aug 29 Real Betis have signed Manchester
City's Paraguay striker Roque Santa Cruz on a one-year loan
deal, the La Liga club said on their website
(www.realbetisbalompie.es) on Monday.
The Seville club said Santa Cruz would be introduced to the
media at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Tuesday.
Santa Cruz was signed by City for around 17 million pounds
($27 million) from fellow Premier League club Blackburn Rovers
in 2009 but injuries hampered his form and he returned to Rovers
on loan last season.
The chances of the former Bayern Munich striker featuring in
Roberto Mancini's side this season were negligible with Edin
Dzeko, who scored four times against Tottenham Hotspur on
Sunday, and new signing Sergio Aguero already keeping Carlos
Tevez out of the starting line-up.
City have also loaned Emmanuel Adebayor, another of their
unwanted big-money strikers, to Tottenham Hotspur.
($1 = 0.616 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)