Jan 18 Manager Sam Allardyce has urged his Crystal Palace side to draw inspiration from their campaign two seasons ago, when they finished 10th in the Premier League, as they struggle to climb out of the relegation zone.

Palace picked up their first win under Allardyce when they beat second-tier side Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Thursday and will hope to build on that victory when they host seventh-placed Everton on Saturday.

"Wins grow confidence. No doubt about that. How much confidence we get from this game will show on Saturday. The big test is getting a result against Everton, which would grow the confidence," Allardyce told British media.

"A result, a win, would be fantastic. I need them at their top form and to stay there for a period of time, and that comes from believing in their ability, going to watch videos from 2015 when they went fifth in the Premier League.

"Let that bring them confidence and go out with a positive attitude and play like that again. We need that from every member better now and the end of the season."

Palace, who are winless in their last seven league games, are 17th in the table and have only goal difference to thank for keeping them out of the relegation zone after 21 games. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)