Soccer-No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON Aug 18 Liverpool have agreed to sell Belgium striker Christian Benteke to Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, the BBC said on Thursday.
The clubs have agreed a fee of 27 million pounds ($35.48 million) plus extras that could see the deal rise to more than 30 million.
The BBC said the 25-year-old Benteke was travelling to London to have a medical and finalise personal terms.
($1 = 0.7610 pounds)
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON, Jan 29 As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
OYEM, Gabon, Jan 29 Ghana reached the African Nations Cup semi-finals for the sixth time in a row after brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew secured a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a rough-and-tumble match on Sunday.