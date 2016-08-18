LONDON Aug 18 Liverpool have agreed to sell Belgium striker Christian Benteke to Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, the BBC said on Thursday.

The clubs have agreed a fee of 27 million pounds ($35.48 million) plus extras that could see the deal rise to more than 30 million.

The BBC said the 25-year-old Benteke was travelling to London to have a medical and finalise personal terms.

($1 = 0.7610 pounds)