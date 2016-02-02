LONDON Feb 2 Crystal Palace's run of seven Premier League games without a win is down to injuries, a lack of composure and bad luck, manager Alan Pardew said on Tuesday.

Palace went down 2-1 at home to Bournemouth, chalking up a fifth successive league loss.

Palace took the lead in the 27th minute when Lee Chung-yong's neat backheel was crossed low into the middle by Wilfried Zaha and defender Scott Dann blasted it home.

Bournemouth equalised seven minutes later when Marc Pugh turned Dann twice on the edge of the Palace box before hitting a low shot inside the bottom corner before Benik Afobe headed a 57th minute winner.

"No one gets sent off against us, no one, you've got to really commit murder to get sent off against Crystal Palace," Pardew said.

"We had a one on one tonight, Jordan Mutch goes through, for me it's another tough decision," he added.

The referee decided the Bournemouth defender who fouled Mutch was not the last man.

"We lacked a bit of composure at times, we certainly missed Yohann (Cabaye) to put his foot on the ball and slow the game down a bit, it was a frantic match.

"We were unlucky to lose two chances, if they go in, and that's the run were on at the moment."

Debutant Emmanuel Adebayor, who had scored on his debuts with previous English clubs Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, came close to equalising when his stoppage-time shot hit the side netting.

"Adehad a chance. If we can get the quality in the box he will deliver for us because it is becoming a problem a striker not scoring," he said.

Palace's list of injuries includes dynamic winger Yannick Bolassie and creative midfielder Cabaye.

"We have won twice in the (FA) Cup, we got really good results, but we need a win in the league," Pardew said.