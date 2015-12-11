Dec 11 Under manager Alan Pardew, a rejuvenated Crystal Palace have been able to build on the form they showed towards the end of last season, defender Damien Delaney has said.

The Eagles won six of their last 10 Premier League games which propelled them from relegation contenders to a mid-table 10th place finish at the end of the last campaign.

Palace have won only two of their last seven league games but sit sixth in the points table, largely because of a bright start to the new season.

"When the gaffer took over we went on a pretty good run and it feels like we've started this season in the same vein," Delaney told the club website (www.cpfc.co.uk).

"He's put confidence into certain players who were a bit lacking, and he's taken the shackles off in the way we play.

"The coaching staff who have come in, and the quality that was added in January and during the summer has brought a lot of positivity and we've improved a lot as a team."

Palace will hope to keep up with the teams above when the host 12th placed Southampton in the league on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)