Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 12 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Hull 3-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League, December 2016)
Crystal Palace 0-2 Hull (Premier League, April 2015)
Hull 2-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League, October 2014)
Crystal Palace 1-0 Hull (Premier League, January 2014)
Hull 0-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League, November 2013)
Crystal Palace 4-2 Hull (Championship, March 2013)
Hull 0-0 Crystal Palace (Championship, November 2012)
Crystal Palace 0-0 Hull (Championship, March 2012)
Hull 0-1 Crystal Palace (Championship, August 2011)
Hull 1-1 Crystal Palace (Championship, April 2011)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches)
Crystal Palace - D W L L L
Hull City - L L W D L
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
1/1 Crystal Palace to win
11/4 Hull to win
12/5 Match to end in a draw
Correct score:
Crystal Palace: 13/2 1-0; 9/1 2-0; 15/2 2-1; 16/1 3-0; 16/1 3-1; 28/1 3-2
Hull City: 10/1 1-0; 18/1 2-0; 11/1 2-1; 40/1 3-0; 28/1 3-1; 40/1 3-2
Draw: 10/1 0-0; 6/1 1-1; 16/1 2-2; 66/1 3-3
First scorer:
7/2 Christian Benteke; 11/2 Loic Remy; 6/1 Fraizer Campbell; 13/2 Oumar Niasse; 13/2 Wilfried Zaha; 7/1 Abel Hernandez; 15/2 Andros Townsend; 9/1 BAR
Also:
5/2 Christian Benteke to score and Crystal Palace to win
7/1 Oumar Niasse to score and Hull to win (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.