May 12 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)

Hull 3-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League, December 2016)

Crystal Palace 0-2 Hull (Premier League, April 2015)

Hull 2-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League, October 2014)

Crystal Palace 1-0 Hull (Premier League, January 2014)

Hull 0-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League, November 2013)

Crystal Palace 4-2 Hull (Championship, March 2013)

Hull 0-0 Crystal Palace (Championship, November 2012)

Crystal Palace 0-0 Hull (Championship, March 2012)

Hull 0-1 Crystal Palace (Championship, August 2011)

Hull 1-1 Crystal Palace (Championship, April 2011)

Premier League form guide (Last five matches)

Crystal Palace - D W L L L

Hull City - L L W D L

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

1/1 Crystal Palace to win

11/4 Hull to win

12/5 Match to end in a draw

Correct score:

Crystal Palace: 13/2 1-0; 9/1 2-0; 15/2 2-1; 16/1 3-0; 16/1 3-1; 28/1 3-2

Hull City: 10/1 1-0; 18/1 2-0; 11/1 2-1; 40/1 3-0; 28/1 3-1; 40/1 3-2

Draw: 10/1 0-0; 6/1 1-1; 16/1 2-2; 66/1 3-3

First scorer:

7/2 Christian Benteke; 11/2 Loic Remy; 6/1 Fraizer Campbell; 13/2 Oumar Niasse; 13/2 Wilfried Zaha; 7/1 Abel Hernandez; 15/2 Andros Townsend; 9/1 BAR

Also:

5/2 Christian Benteke to score and Crystal Palace to win

7/1 Oumar Niasse to score and Hull to win (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)