Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
LONDON May 14 Hull City were relegated from the Premier League after a 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, who guaranteed their own survival with a superb performance on Sunday.
First-half efforts from Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke were followed by a Luka Milivojevic penalty after the break and a late effort from Patrick van Aanholt to leave Hull on 34 points, four adrift of Swansea City above them with one match to play. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Toby Davis)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.