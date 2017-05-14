LONDON May 14 Hull City were relegated from the Premier League after a 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, who guaranteed their own survival with a superb performance on Sunday.

First-half efforts from Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke were followed by a Luka Milivojevic penalty after the break and a late effort from Patrick van Aanholt to leave Hull on 34 points, four adrift of Swansea City above them with one match to play. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Toby Davis)