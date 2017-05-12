May 12 Crystal Palace host Hull City at Selhurst Park on Sunday in their penultimate game of the Premier League season. A defeat could spell relegation for the visitors while Sam Allardyce's Palace need at least a draw to ensure top-flight survival.

We look at five memorable clashes between the sides.

December 1966 - Division Two

Hull City 6 Crystal Palace 1

It was a mixed bag of a season for manager Bert Head's Palace, who finished seventh and comfortably above 12th-placed Hull City.

However on the day, the hosts were dominant led by hat-trick hero Chris Chilton, along with goals from Ken Wagstaff, Ian Butler and Billy Wilkinson.

--

December 1986 - Division Two

Crystal Palace 5 Hull City 1

Having registered one victory in 10 previous league games, Steve Coppell was a relieved Palace manager when his side thrashed Hull with goals from Kevin Taylor, Phil Barber, Andy Gray and two from Tony Finnigan.

Palace's task was made easier when Hull's player-manager Brian Horton was sent off for dissent with his side 3-1 down in the second half.

Palace managed an impressive recovery in the second half of the season to finish sixth, two points off the playoff spots, while Hull ended their campaign 14th in the division.

--

April 1989 - Division Two

Hull City 0 Crystal Palace 1

Palace claimed their seventh victory in eight games during their late charge for a playoff spot at Hull's old home Boothferry Park.

Hull, who were fighting to stay in the division, put on a battling display pitch before top scorer Ian Wright bagged the decisive goal.

Later that season, Coppell's five-year rebuilding job at Palace was capped with promotion to the top flight via the playoffs.

--

March 2013 - Championship

Crystal Palace 4 Hull City 2

Ian Holloway's Palace boosted their promotion chances when on-loan striker Kevin Phillips grabbed a hat-trick against Steve Bruce's Hull side but things worked out well for both with promotion two months later.

Despite a penalty miss from Glen Murray, Palace continued to create chances through Wilfried Zaha before Phillips broke the deadlock with a spot-kick in first-half stoppage-time.

The 39-year-old, making his first start for the Londoners, netted twice after the break to put the game to bed, while Hull's Jay Simpson and David Meyler bagged late consolation goals.

While Hull secured automatic promotion with a second-place finish behind Cardiff City, Palace had to beat Brighton and Hove Albion and Watford in the playoffs to claim the final Premier League berth.

--

December 2016 - Premier League

Hull City 3 Crystal Palace 3

Former Hull striker Fraizer Campbell came back to haunt the hosts earlier this season he snatched a late equaliser in a thrilling encounter.

The Tigers took the early advantage through a Robert Snodgrass penalty before Palace record signing Christian Benteke equalised with another spot-kick.

The Eagles bagged the lead with a Zaha strike but some poor defending allowed Adama Diomande and Jake Livermore score twice in a six-minute period to put the hosts back in the driver's seat.

However Campbell, who helped Hull secure top-flight promotion in the 2007-08 season, headed in a Zaha cross to make it 3-3 in the 89th minute.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Mitch Phillips)