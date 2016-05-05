LONDON May 5 Leicester City have shattered the glass ceiling in English football and given fresh hope to all those clubs that usually make up the numbers in the Premier League, Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew said on Thursday.

Claudio Ranieri's side this week became the first team to win a maiden English title since Nottingham Forest 38 years ago, leaving the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal trailing in their wake.

Pardew, whose Palace side could strike another blow for the underdogs in the FA Cup final against Manchester United this month, said Leicester had shown what was possible.

"It's proof the underdog can do it. And it will give us a boost for the cup final," Pardew told reporters before his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City.

"Leicester have shattered the glass ceiling, and I thought it was impossible to break. They've gone and done it. Amazing."

Pardew said Leicester's credentials could no longer be questioned, especially since their form goes back way beyond the start of the current campaign. They won seven of their last nine games in the 2014-15 season to pull clear of relegation.

"For near 50 games they've been best in the country," Pardew said. "Football isn't all logic. It's almost like some stardust has fallen on LCFC -- great for them. Let's hope it falls on us for the final." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)