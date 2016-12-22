LONDON Dec 22 Crystal Palace sacked manager Alan Pardew on Thursday after a poor run of results that have left the London club 17th in the 20-team Premier League.

The club announced the news in a statement on their website, with chairman Steve Parish adding: "During his tenure Alan's hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the club and we wish him the very best for the future."

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)