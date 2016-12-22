Soccer-No one will beat Rooney's United record, says Ferguson
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
LONDON Dec 22 Crystal Palace sacked manager Alan Pardew on Thursday after a poor run of results that have left the London club 17th in the 20-team Premier League.
The club announced the news in a statement on their website, with chairman Steve Parish adding: "During his tenure Alan's hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the club and we wish him the very best for the future."
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.