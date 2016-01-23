Jan 23 Crystal Palace 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3

Tottenham Hotspur teenager Dele Alli scored a contender for goal of the season when he lifted the ball over his head and volleyed home as they came from behind to win 3-1 at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 84th minute goal, watched by England manager Roy Hodgson, put Spurs in front for the first time after Harry Kane had equalised with a thundering a header past goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. Tottenham substitute Nacer Chadli added a third with a long-range strike in stoppage time.

Palace, who had not scored in their five previous league matches, finally got on the scoresheet when Spurs' Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen diverted a cross past his own keeper Hugo Lloris to give the hosts the lead on the half-hour.

Palace hit the bar twice in five seconds through Scott Dann and Mile Jedinak in the second half before Alli did the same in the closing minutes after scoring with his sensational strike. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)