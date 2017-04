Crystal Palace 1 Watford 2

Feb 13 Troy Deeney's late goal earned Watford a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace in a lively Premier League game at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Palace midfielder Mile Jedinak fouled Deeney in the area and the Watford striker calmly converted the resulting penalty after 15 minutes.

Watford had chances to extend their lead but Emmanuel Adebayor headed in an equaliser on the stroke of halftime, the Togo striker's first goal for his new club.

Adebayor almost scored again with another strong header but it was well saved by Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes and Deeney sealed the points for the visitors with a firm drive eight minutes from time. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)