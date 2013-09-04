Sept 4 Crystal Palace manager Ian Holloway will not appeal his two-match touchline ban and 18,000 pound ($28,000) fine for an outburst directed at match officials after his side's loss to Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Holloway was charged with improper conduct and bringing the game into disrepute by The Football Association (FA) following the 1-0 defeat.

One count related to his conduct around the match officials' changing room, and the other for his comments on Sky Sport after the game where he questioned the referee's decision to award a penalty against his side seconds after his team were denied a foul of their own.

He claimed lesser teams suffered from decisions that generally go the way of more illustrious opponents, something he said he also experienced at former club Blackpool.

"The sanctions were stayed to allow Holloway the opportunity to lodge an appeal having considered the written reasons," the FA said in a statement on its website (www.thefa.com).

"The FA were notified on Tuesday 3 September that he would not be appealing therefore his touchline ban commences with immediate effect."

Crystal Palace's next two matches are against Manchester United on Sept. 14 and Swansea City a week later.

