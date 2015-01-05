(Adds slug, no change to text)

LONDON Jan 5 Accrington Stanley are selling tickets for an FA Cup match against Manchester United that never took place and plan to use the money raised to help strengthen their squad.

League Two (fourth tier) Accrington lost their chance to host Premier League giants United in the third round last weekend after losing to Yeovil Town in a second round replay.

Third tier Yeovil attracted a full house of 9,000 for the game against United on Sunday to boost their coffers while Accrington hope to cash in on the match that never was by selling 250 souvenir tickets for 20 pounds ($30.49) each.

Chairman Peter Marsden said the money would go towards "strengthening the squad" for the rest of the season.

Manager John Coleman added: "This isn't about dwelling on what might have been. It would have been magnificent to play Manchester United but it was akin to being on holiday.

"Holidays quickly come and go and we have a league campaign to focus on," he said on the club's wesbite (accringtonstanley,.co.uk).

Accrington are 13th in League Two, five points off the playoff places, and Coleman said: "I believe we have a realistic chance of making the playoffs if we can just get people to help us a little bit."

Accrington and United, whose grounds are 22 miles apart, have only met twice before when the Old Trafford club won 5-1 at home and drew 2-2 away in a two-legged FA Cup third round tie in 1946. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)