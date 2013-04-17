LONDON, April 16 Manchester City Argentine striker Sergio Aguero has apologised to Chelsea's David Luiz for the challenge he made on the Brazilian defender in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Chelsea, who lost the match 2-1, were awarded a free-kick after the two-footed tackle nine minutes from time but Aguero was not shown a card by referee Chris Foy.

After the game Luiz said Aguero should apologise, which the Argentine did on Tuesday via the micro-blogging social media website Twitter.

"I've contacted David Luiz and apologised for what happened during the match," Aguero tweeted.

"It was an impulse reaction that shouldn't have happened."

Luiz tweeted in response: "Thank you... for a demonstration of character. We get to know great men and athletes this way."

The FA had said on Monday that Aguero would not be charged retrospectively for the tackle because Foy had seen at least part of the incident and acted on it during the game. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)