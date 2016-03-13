(Adds details, quotes)

By Jamie McGeever

LONDON, March 13 Holders Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 home defeat by Watford in the quarter-finals on Sunday ending their quest to win the trophy for the third straight season and increasing the pressure on manager Arsene Wenger.

Goals from Odion Ighalo and Adlene Guedioura after the break put Watford in control while a late strike from Danny Welbeck was all the hosts could muster despite several chances, leaving them set to end the season without any silverware.

Arsenal were aiming to become the first side since Blackburn Rovers in the 1880s to win the Cup for three years in a row but instead they slumped to a third consecutive home defeat in all competitions for the first time since November 2002.

Having to overhaul a 2-0 deficit at European champions Barcelona in their Champions League last 16 return leg next week and standing eight points behind Premier League leaders Leicester City with only nine games left, the FA Cup was Arsenal's most realistic chance of a trophy this season.

Watford went ahead when a throw-in was flicked on by Troy Deeney to Ighalo, who held off defender Gabriel, swivelled and drilled a low shot past David Ospina from close range.

A glorious goal from Guedioura extended the lead. The tireless Deeney held off Gabriel and laid it back to Guedioura, who fired an unstoppable first-time shot into the top corner.

Welbeck's 88th minute goal sparked a wave of Arsenal pressure, and a minute later the England forward missed a golden chance to equalise and force a replay, firing just over the bar when a little composure would surely have resulted in a goal.

Wenger must now lift his team, who could be 11 points adrift in the title race if Leicester beat Newcastle United on Monday. But he denied confidence was low, despite a run that has yielded one win in their last seven games in all competitions.

ALWAYS DIFFICULT

"It's always difficult, but it's our job to prepare for the next game," Frenchman Wenger told reporters.

"It's nothing to do with confidence. Recent results haven't shown that, but we've played against good teams. We have shown that we can respond, always, and this team has a great spirit and a very strong attitude.

"We have a very good opportunity on Wednesday night (at Barcelona) to show that we are up for it. We want to make the impossible possible."

If Arsenal's season is imploding, Watford's is going beyond even their most optimistic fans' wildest expectations.

They are 14th in the table with 37 points, having virtually guaranteed Premier League football next season, and are now two games away from winning the FA Cup for the first time.

"This is an amazing season for Watford," manager Quique Flores told reporters. "I think this is the most important (win) of my career," he said, adding that his players celebrated in the dressing room by blasting out music.

I don't know (what the music was), but it's not so good. Not for my age," the 51-year-old Spaniard said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Ken Ferris)