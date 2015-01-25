LONDON Jan 25 Cambridge United are flush with cash after securing a lucrative FA Cup fourth round replay at Manchester United and will spend their Old Trafford windfall on new toilets, the fourth tier club's chairman said.

Cambridge, promoted from the minor leagues into the professional pyramid last season, held Louis van Gaal's expensively assembled squad to a 0-0 draw on Friday.

The club are set to earn upwards of one million pounds ($1.50 million) from shared gate receipts and TV revenue from the replay on Feb. 4.

Cambridge chairman Dave Doggett said they will use the money to update the run-down Abbey Stadium, which has been their home since 1932.

"Hopefully we can get the stadium done and start putting in some proper toilets," Doggett told The Sunday Mirror newspaper.

"Some toilets and tea bars and more hospitality... that's what we will do."

With 20-times English champions United off the pace in the Premier League, Van Gaal has emphasised the importance of the FA Cup to his squad.

The Dutchman will hope his chances of securing silverware in his first season in charge do not go down the pan when Cambridge visit for their big day.

($1 = 0.6672 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Justin Palmer)