By Mitch Phillips
| LONDON, April 14
LONDON, April 14 The abiding image of Andy
Carroll from Saturday's FA Cup semi-final looked like being him
hiding his head in shame after a miss but instead his smiling
face will adorn Sunday's back pages celebrating his winner.
The 35 million pounds ($55.60 million) striker had seemed on
course for another savaging on radio phone-in shows after
failing to find the target with several opportunities as
Liverpool trailed Everton 1-0 in the all-Merseyside Wembley
clash.
The unflattering comparisons with Everton's bargain-buy
forward Nikica Jelavic were there for all to see after the Croat
continued his terrific run with another smoothly-taken goal to
put his team ahead after 24 minutes.
Jelavic cost 5.5 million pounds from Rangers in the January
transfer window and has already notched six goals to almost
match Carroll's tally accumulated in 15 stuttering months since
he moved to Anfield from Newcastle United for that hair-raising
fee.
Carroll started strongly on Saturday, setting up decent
chances for Jay Spearing and Martin Skrtel, but was ridiculed
long and loud by the Everton fans a minute into the second half
when he met a lovely Stewart Downing cross at the far post but
powered a point-blank header wide.
Mortified by the miss, he buried his face in his shirt as he
trudged back up field but to his immense credit he did not allow
the setback to ruin his day and he kept plugging away.
Once Luis Suarez had tucked in Liverpool's 62nd-minute
equaliser Carroll, like all his team mates, found an extra
spring in his step and he battled strongly with Everton's centre
backs in a bid to force a way through their well-drilled
defence.
In the 78th minute he dragged a low shot across goal and
wide and soon after, looking a little desperate, tried his luck
on the turn from almost 30 metres, again earning the derision of
the blue end of the ground.
BACK HEADER
Carroll, though, had the last laugh three minutes from time
when he leapt high to meet substitute Craig Bellamy's free kick
and cleverly steered a back header beyond keeper Tim Howard.
"I've had some criticism but I've just kept on going,"
Carroll told ESPN. "To get the winner here is a great feeling.
"I believed in myself every day and got my chance here. I
had a few chances and should have probably scored earlier but I
kept at it and it was a great ball by Craig and I just had to
score with that one and I did.
"It's the best feeling ever. We worked hard and getting the
goal right there at the end was great," added the 23-year-old
who also headed a stoppage-time winner in the 3-2 league victory
over Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.
Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish has spent much of the last
year berating journalists for their "obsession" with Carroll,
who he has relentlessly defended.
The Scot, though, declined to give him particular praise
when his name came up again in a more positive light in
Saturday's post-match news conference.
"It's testament to everybody's character ... it's not time
to individualise performances," Dalglish said in another
snarling appearance.
Captain Steven Gerrard was happy to give his team mate
praise.
"He doesn't hide and he takes criticism on the chin,"
Gerrard said. "That's what we bought him for, to score big
goals, and he's delivered today."
($1 = 0.6295 British pounds)
