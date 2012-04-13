LONDON, April 13 Chelsea left back Ashley Cole is ready to return in the FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend after recovering from injury, the club said on Friday.

England international Cole's recovery from the ankle injury which ruled him out of the last two games is a boost for Chelsea who are already without suspended first-choice right back Branislav Ivanovic.

Captain John Terry is recovering from a cracked rib and could also return although midfielder Oriol Romeu is ruled out through illness.

Chelsea face a pivotal eight days with the Wembley clash against London rivals Tottenham on Sunday being followed by the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at home to Barcelona on Wednesday.

The Blues then face third-placed Arsenal in the Premier League next Saturday as they try and stay in the hunt for a top-four finish in the league. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)