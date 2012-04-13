LONDON, April 13 Chelsea left back Ashley Cole
is ready to return in the FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham
Hotspur this weekend after recovering from injury, the club said
on Friday.
England international Cole's recovery from the ankle injury
which ruled him out of the last two games is a boost for Chelsea
who are already without suspended first-choice right back
Branislav Ivanovic.
Captain John Terry is recovering from a cracked rib and
could also return although midfielder Oriol Romeu is ruled out
through illness.
Chelsea face a pivotal eight days with the Wembley clash
against London rivals Tottenham on Sunday being followed by the
first leg of their Champions League semi-final at home to
Barcelona on Wednesday.
The Blues then face third-placed Arsenal in the Premier
League next Saturday as they try and stay in the hunt for a
top-four finish in the league.
