LONDON, April 13 Skipper John Terry and left
back Ashley Cole are both available for Chelsea's FA Cup
semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley this weekend
after recovering from injuries, stand-in manager Roberto Di
Matteo said on Friday.
Terry has been nursing a rib injury while Cole missed
Chelsea's last two games with an ankle problem.
With regular right back Branislav Ivanovic suspended for the
clash against Tottenham, the availability of the experienced
Terry and Cole is a major boost for the Di Matteo who faces
three crucial games in eight days.
"Ashley trained today and is fine, he's available," Di
Matteo told reporters at Chelsea's training ground.
"It's a good time to have him back. John Terry came through
training fine too."
Midfielder Oriol Romeu is ruled out through illness.
Chelsea face a pivotal period in their season with the
Wembley clash against Tottenham on Sunday being followed by the
first leg of their Champions League semi-final at home to
Barcelona on Wednesday.
The Blues then face third-placed Arsenal in the Premier
League next Saturday as they try and stay in the hunt for a
top-four finish in the league.
Despite Barcelona looming on the horizon, Di Matteo's sole
focus is on Tottenham as Chelsea try and regain the FA Cup they
won for the sixth time in 2009-10 by beating Portsmouth who
surprisingly beat Spurs in the semi-final.
"The two times we played (Tottenham) in the league, the
games were quite balanced," Di Matteo said. "But in a one-off
game it is difficult to say who is the favourite due to the
form, because the dynamic is a little different.
"We are in good form and the players are confident. At the
moment I am only looking at the game on Sunday, and thinking
about what is the best selection to win that game.
"Every time you play at Wembley it should be a spectacle
because it is a great arena."
"We have two opportunities to win a trophy and we will try
to win them both," added the Italian, who took over from Andre
Villas-Boas last month.
"That is what we are working for, that is challenge we face
and we are looking forward to that challenge."
