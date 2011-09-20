LONDON, Sept 20 Didier Drogba is set to return
after injury for Chelsea's League Cup third-round tie against
west London rivals Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Manager Andre Villas-Boas said the Ivory Coast striker was
back in contention for a place after suffering a nasty head
injury in an aerial challenge with Norwich City goalkeeper John
Ruddy three and a half weeks ago.
Villas-Boas also said he would adopt a new strategy by
blooding youngsters like midfielders Josh McEachran and Oriol
Romeu, striker Romelu Lukaku and defender Ryan Bertrand in the
League Cup this season.
"It is a different approach," the Portuguese told a news
conference on Tuesday. "We want to win the most amount of
trophies possible but we have taken this approach to the League
Cup to promote the youngsters.
"We have enough good players to try to win the trophy and we
will try to give opportunities to players that have been used
less (this season)."
In recent seasons Chelsea have picked their strongest side
in the League Cup, winning the trophy in 2007 and 2005 to add to
previous triumphs in 1998 and 1965.
Villas-Boas said the plan was to keep playing the youngsters
no matter how far his team progressed in the competition this
season.
