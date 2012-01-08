(releads, adds quotes)
By Ed Osmond
MANCHESTER, England Jan 8 Wayne Rooney
scored twice and Paul Scholes made a dramatic return to lift
Manchester United to a 3-2 win over 10-man Manchester City in a
pulsating FA Cup third-round match on Sunday.
United surged into a 3-0 halftime lead after the
controversial early sending-off of City defender Vincent Kompany
and looked poised to exact full revenge for their humiliating
6-1 home league drubbing by their neighbours this season.
But goals from Aleksandar Kolarov and Sergio Aguero gave
City hope and United needed the calming presence of 37-year-old
Scholes, on as a second-half substitute after coming out of
retirement, to knock out the FA Cup holders at the third-round
stage for the first time since 2007.
United manager Alex Ferguson was unhappy with his team's
performance at the Etihad Stadium despite beating the Premier
League leaders, a result which should lift morale at Old
Trafford following two successive defeats.
"It was a careless performance by us," Ferguson told
reporters. "We made too many mistakes in the second half and
they punished us. It should never have been that close at the
end."
City manager Roberto Mancini was much happier.
"It was a fantastic performance with 10 men," the Italian
said. "We defended very well in the second half and we scored
two goals. We showed character."
City started the match brightly under slate grey skies,
stretching the United defence with slick passing around the
penalty area but it was the visitors who went ahead with a goal
from their first attack after 10 minutes.
Rooney, the subject of more transfer speculation last week,
spread the ball wide to Antonio Valencia on the right and the
England striker continued his run to head the Ecuadorean
winger's cross into the net off the underside of the bar.
Two minutes later Kompany was harshly sent off for a clumsy
challenge on Nani, the Belgian going in with two feet to stop
the Portuguese winger but appearing to win the ball cleanly.
CLEVER PROMPTING
City moved Micah Richards into central defence and their 10
men continued to provide a significant attacking threat with
David Silva's clever prompting and Aguero working tirelessly on
his own up front.
The sight of United's young defender Phil Jones shouting at
his team mate Rio Ferdinand for giving the ball away carelessly
would have cheered the home supporters but they suffered another
body blow on the half hour.
Nani cut in from the left and although his ambitious shot
ballooned up off a defender, the ball fell kindly for Danny
Welbeck who swivelled cleverly to hook it into the far corner of
the net.
The United fans celebrated wildly and cries of "Championes"
rang out across the stadium as City tried to get back into the
match but their plight worsened before halftime.
Welbeck was tackled late by Kolarov and referee Chris Foy
pointed to the penalty spot.
City's reserve goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon brilliantly
palmed away Rooney's penalty but the striker followed up to head
in the rebound.
City pulled a goal back immediately after halftime when
Kolarov's powerful free kick pierced a flimsy wall and beat
goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard.
United kept possession for long periods without threatening
a fourth goal and soon after Scholes came on the hosts struck
again, Aguero pouncing from close range after Lindegaard had
failed to deal properly with his first shot.
City poured forward in search of the equaliser but their
tired legs could not find the necessary inspiration and United
hung on, reviving their season after slipping three points
behind their opponents at the top of the Premier League.
United, record 11-times FA Cup winners, have not won the
trophy since 2004.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)