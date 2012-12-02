Soccer-Bournemouth keeper Federici out for season after surgery
Feb 12 Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
LONDON, Dec 2 Draw for the FA Cup third round made on Sunday. (Premier League clubs unless stated, numerals denote Football League division, ML denotes minor league): Ties to be played on the Jan. 5 and 6. Crystal Palace (II) v Stoke City Brighton and Hove Albion (II) v Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur v Coventry City (III) Wigan Athletic v Bournemouth (III) Fulham v Blackpool (II) Aston Villa v Ipswich Town (II) Charlton Athletic (II) v Huddersfield Town (II) Barrow (ML) or Macclesfield Town (ML) v Cardiff City (II) Barnsley (II) v Burnley (II) Manchester City v Watford (II) Swansea City v Arsenal Leicester City (II) v Burton Albion (IV) Millwall (II) v Preston North End (III) Cheltenham Town (IV) or Hereford United (ML) v Everton Derby County (II) v Tranmere Rovers (III) Crawley Town (III) v Reading Aldershot (IV) v Rotherham United (IV) or Notts County (III) Middlesbrough (II) v Harrogate Town (ML) or Hastings United (ML) Accrington Stanley (IV) or Oxford United (IV) v Sheffield United (III) Southampton v Chelsea Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion Peterborough United (II) v Norwich City Lincoln City (ML) or Mansfield Town (ML) v Liverpool Bolton Wanderers (II) v Sunderland Nottingham Forest (II) v Oldham Athletic (III) West Ham United v Manchester United Hull City (II) v Alfreton (ML) or Leyton Orient (III) Blackburn Rovers (II) v Bristol City (II) Leeds United (II) v Birmingham City (II) Bury (III) or Southend United (IV) v Bradford City (IV) or Brentford (III) Luton Town (ML) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) Sheffield Wednesday (II) v MK Dons (III) (Editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON, Feb 11 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino accused his players of failing to deal with the pressure of a Premier League title race after they were outplayed in a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.
LONDON, Feb 11 Liverpool roared back into the mix for a top-four finish with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday that opened the door for Chelsea to strengthen their vice-like hold on the Premier League title race.