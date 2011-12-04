LONDON Dec 4 FA Cup third-round draw made
on Sunday (Premier League clubs unless stated, numerals denote
division, ML denotes minor league):
Middlesbrough (II) v Shrewsbury Town (IV)
Nottingham Forest (II) v Leicester City (II)
Manchester City v Manchester United
Dagenham & Redbridge (IV) or Walsall (III) v Millwall (II)
Crawley Town (IV) v Bristol City (II)
Doncaster Rovers (II) v Sutton United (ML) or Notts County
(III)
Bristol Rovers (IV) v Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur v Cheltenham Town (IV)
Sheffield Wednesday (III) v West Ham United (II)
Milton Keynes Dons (III) v Queens Park Rangers
Hull City (II) v Ipswich Town (II)
Coventry City (II) v Southampton (II)
Brighton & Hove Albion (II) v Wrexham (ML)
Fulham v Charlton Athletic (III)
Birmingham City (II) v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Norwich City v Burnley (II)
Arsenal v Leeds United (II)
Derby County (II) v Crystal Palace (II)
Fleetwood Town (ML) or Yeovil Town (III) v Blackpool (II)
Swindon Town (IV) v Wigan Athletic
Barnsley (II) v Swansea City
Chelmsford City (ML) or Macclesfield Town (IV) v Bolton
Wanderers
Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers
Everton v Tamworth (ML)
Sheffield United (III) v Salisbury City (ML) or Grimsby Town
(ML)
Liverpool v Southend United (IV) or Oldham Athletic (III)
Gillingham (IV) v Stoke City
Chelsea v Portsmouth (II)
Watford (II) v Bradford City (IV)
Peterborough United (II) v Sunderland
West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City (II)
Reading (II) v Stevenage (III)
* Ties to be played Jan. 7/8
