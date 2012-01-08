Jan 8 English FA Cup fourth round draw made on Sunday (Premier
League unless stated, numerals denote division, ML denotes minor league).
Brighton & Hove Albion (II)/Wrexham (ML) v Newcastle United
Sunderland v Middlesbrough (II)
Dagenham & Redbridge (IV)/Millwall (II) v Southampton (II)
Hull City (II) v Crawley Town (IV)
Milton Keynes Dons (III)/Queens Park Rangers v Chelsea
West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City
Blackpool (II) v Sheffield Wednesday (III)
Arsenal/Leeds United (II) v Aston Villa
Stevenage (III) v Notts County (III)
Watford (II) v Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool v Manchester United
Derby County (II) v Stoke City
Everton v Fulham
Macclesfield Town (IV)/Bolton Wanderers v Swansea City
Sheffield United (III) v Birmingham City (II)/Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest (II)/Leicester City (II) v Swindon Town (IV)
* Ties to be played Jan. 28/29
