(Adds details)

LONDON Dec 18 Manchester United and Manchester City were kept apart in the League Cup semi-final draw made on Wednesday.

Champions United will take on the Premier League's bottom club Sunderland in a two-legged last-four clash in January and City face West Ham United who knocked out Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals.

United, who won 2-0 at Stoke City to reach the semis, are bidding to win their first trophy under new manager David Moyes.

Semi-final draw:

Sunderland v Manchester United

Manchester City v West Ham United

Two-legged semi-finals to be played w/c Jan. 6 and 20 (Editing by Ed Osmond)