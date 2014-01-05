(adds details)

LONDON Jan 5 Arsenal's reward for beating rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup was a comfortable looking fourth-round tie at home to third tier side Coventry City following the draw on Sunday.

The country's big guns were all kept apart with Chelsea, who beat Derby County on Sunday, facing the only all-Premier League clash against Stoke City.

Third tier Sheffield United, who knocked out top flight Aston Villa on Saturday, will have to beat another Premier League club if they are to reach the fifth round after being drawn at home to Norwich City or Fulham.

Swansea City, who ousted Manchester United on Sunday, were drawn away to Birmingham City, Bristol Rovers or Crawley, while Manchester City will have to get through a replay against Blackburn Rovers before hosting Bristol City or Watford.

Stevenage, who are bottom of League One (third tier), were handed a home tie against Premier League Everton and Liverpool will play second tier Bournemouth or fourth division Burton Albion. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)