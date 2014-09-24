(Adds details)

LONDON, Sept 24 Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers will take on his former club Swansea City in the fourth round of the Capital One (League) Cup following the draw on Wednesday.

Liverpool, who edged past championship (second tier) Middlesbrough in a marathon penalty shootout in the last 32, will host Swansea, who are riding high in fifth place in the Premier League.

Holders Manchester City entertain struggling Newcastle United and Premier League leaders Chelsea travel to fourth tier Shrewsbury Town, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition.

Stoke City host in-form Southampton in the other all-Premier League tie and Tottenham Hotspur entertain second tier Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion (II)

Stoke City v Southampton

Bournemouth (II) v West Bromwich Albion

Shrewsbury Town (IV) v Chelsea

Liverpool v Swansea City

MK Dons (III) v Sheffield United (III)

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Fulham (II) v Derby County (II)

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)