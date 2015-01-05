(Updates after Liverpool beat AFC Wimbledon)
LONDON Jan 5 Revised draw for the fourth-round of the English FA Cup on Jan 24 and 25 after Monday's matches:
Southampton or Ipswich Town (II) v Crystal Palace
Cambridge United (IV) v Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers (II) v Swansea City
Chelsea v Millwall (II) or Bradford City (III)
Derby County (II) v Scunthorpe United (III) or Chesterfield (III)
Preston North End (III) v Sheffield United (III)
Birmingham City (II) v West Bromwich Albion
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth (II)
Cardiff City (II) v Reading (II)
Liverpool v Bolton Wanderers (II)
Burnley or Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
Brighton & Hove Albion (II) v Arsenal
Rochdale (III) v Stoke City
Sunderland v Fulham (II) or Wolverhampton Wanderers (II)
Doncaster Rovers (III) or Bristol City (III) v Everton or West Ham United
Manchester City v Middlesbrough (II) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin)