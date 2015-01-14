LONDON, Jan 14 Revised draw for the fourth-round
of the English FA Cup after Wednesday's matches:
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Cambridge United (IV) v Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers (II) v Swansea City
Chelsea v Bradford City (III)
Derby County (II) v Chesterfield (III)
Preston North End (III) v Sheffield United (III)
Birmingham City (II) v West Bromwich Albion
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth (II)
Cardiff City (II) v Reading (II)
Liverpool v Bolton Wanderers (II)
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
Brighton & Hove Albion (II) v Arsenal
Rochdale (III) v Stoke City
Sunderland v Fulham (II)
Bristol City (III) v West Ham United
Manchester City v Middlesbrough (II)
(Editing by Ed Osmond)