Dec 7 Following is the draw for the FA Cup third
round made on Monday:
Hull City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Middlesbrough v Burnley
Norwich City v Manchester City
Cardiff City v Grimsby/Shrewsbury
Huddersfield Town v Reading
Doncaster Rovers v Stoke City
Leeds United v Rotherham
Carlisle United v Yeovil Town
Chelsea v Leyton Orient/Scunthorpe United
Eastleigh v Bolton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest v Queens Park Rangers
Everton v Dagenham & Redbridge/Whitehawk
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Bury v Bradford City
Manchester United v Sheffield United
Oxford United v Swansea City
Brentford v Chesterfield/Walsall
Wycombe Wanderers v Aston Villa
Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham
Ipswich Town v Portsmouth
Birmingham City v Bournemouth
Arsenal v Sunderland
Newport County v Blackburn Rovers
Peterborough v Preston North End
Northampton Town v MK Dons
Tottenham Hostpur v Leicester City
Colchester United v Charlton Athletic
Salford/Hartlepool United v Derby County
Exeter City v Liverpool
West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City
Watford v Newcastle United
Ties to be played Jan. 8-11
(Compiled by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ian Chadband)