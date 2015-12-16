Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, Dec 16 Following is the revised draw for the English FA Cup third round following the last second-round replay on Wednesday: Hull City v Brighton & Hove Albion Middlesbrough v Burnley Norwich City v Manchester City Cardiff City v Shrewsbury Huddersfield Town v Reading Doncaster Rovers v Stoke City Leeds United v Rotherham Carlisle United v Yeovil Town Chelsea v Scunthorpe United Eastleigh v Bolton Wanderers Nottingham Forest v Queens Park Rangers Everton v Dagenham & Redbridge Southampton v Crystal Palace Bury v Bradford City Manchester United v Sheffield United Oxford United v Swansea City Brentford v Walsall Wycombe Wanderers v Aston Villa Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham Ipswich Town v Portsmouth Birmingham City v Bournemouth Arsenal v Sunderland Newport County v Blackburn Rovers Peterborough v Preston North End Northampton Town v MK Dons Tottenham Hostpur v Leicester City Colchester United v Charlton Athletic Hartlepool United v Derby County Exeter City v Liverpool West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City Watford v Newcastle United Ties to be played Jan. 8-11 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".