LONDON, Jan 11 Draw for the fourth round of the English FA Cup on Monday (numerals denote tier of club): Arsenal v Burnley (II) Bury (III) or Bradford City (III) v Hull City (II) Carlisle United (IV) or Yeovil Town (IV) v Everton Colchester United (III) v Tottenham Hotspur or Leicester Crystal Palace v Stoke City Derby County (II) v Manchester United Eastleigh (V) or Bolton Wanderers (II) v Leeds United (II) Exeter City (IV) or Liverpool v West Ham Huddersfield Town (II) or Reading (II) v Walsall (III) Ipswich Town (II) or Portsmouth (IV) v Bournemouth Northampton Town (IV) or MK Dons (II) v Chelsea Nottingham Forest (II) v Watford Oxford United (IV) v Newport County (IV) or Blackburn Rovers (II) Shrewsbury Town (III) v Sheffield Wednesday (II) West Bromwich Albion or Bristol City (II) v Peterborough United (III) Wycombe Wanderers (IV) or Aston Villa v Manchester City Ties to be played Jan 29-31. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin)