LONDON, Jan 11 Draw for the fourth round of the
English FA Cup on Monday (numerals denote tier of club):
Arsenal v Burnley (II)
Bury (III) or Bradford City (III) v Hull City (II)
Carlisle United (IV) or Yeovil Town (IV) v Everton
Colchester United (III) v Tottenham Hotspur or Leicester
Crystal Palace v Stoke City
Derby County (II) v Manchester United
Eastleigh (V) or Bolton Wanderers (II) v Leeds United (II)
Exeter City (IV) or Liverpool v West Ham
Huddersfield Town (II) or Reading (II) v Walsall (III)
Ipswich Town (II) or Portsmouth (IV) v Bournemouth
Northampton Town (IV) or MK Dons (II) v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest (II) v Watford
Oxford United (IV) v Newport County (IV) or Blackburn Rovers
(II)
Shrewsbury Town (III) v Sheffield Wednesday (II)
West Bromwich Albion or Bristol City (II) v Peterborough
United (III)
Wycombe Wanderers (IV) or Aston Villa v Manchester City
Ties to be played Jan 29-31.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin)