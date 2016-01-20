Soccer-Arsenal keep Champions League hopes alive with Boro win
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
LONDON Jan 20 Revised FA Cup fourth-round draw following third-round replays on Wednesday (Premier League unless stated).
Arsenal v Burnley (II)
Bury (III) v Hull City (II)
Carlisle United (IV) v Everton
Colchester United (III) v Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace v Stoke City
Derby County (II) v Manchester United
Bolton Wanderers (II) v Leeds United (II)
Liverpool v West Ham United
Reading (II) v Walsall (III)
Portsmouth (IV) v Bournemouth
MK Dons (II) v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest (II) v Watford
Oxford United (IV) v Blackburn Rovers (II)
Shrewsbury Town (III) v Sheffield Wednesday (II)
West Bromwich Albion v Peterborough United (III)
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Ties to be played Jan. 29-31. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
April 17 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Joshua King (Bournemouth)