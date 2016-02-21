Soccer-Moyes not giving up on Sunderland's survival
April 7 Bottom side Sunderland will keep fighting to stay in the Premier League, despite being 10 points adrift of safety with just eight games to play, manager David Moyes said on Friday.
LONDON Feb 21 FA Cup quarter-finals draw (Premier League unless stated):
Reading (II) v Crystal Palace
Everton v Chelsea
Arsenal or Hull City (II) v Watford
Shrewsbury Town (III) or Manchester Utd v West Ham United
Ties will be played 11-14 March.
LONDON, April 7 Hull City manager Marco Silva is looking no further than ensuring Premier League survival despite speculation that he is being targetted by other clubs.