UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
LONDON, Aug 27 Draw for the English League Cup third round made on Saturday (Premier League unless stated, numerals denote division). Aldershot (IV)/Carlisle United (III) v Rochdale (III) Aston Villa v Bolton Wanderers Arsenal v Shrewsbury Town (IV) Blackburn Rovers v Leyton Orient (III)/Bristol Rovers (IV) Brighton (II) v Liverpool Burnley v Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) Cardiff City (II) v Leicester City (II) Chelsea v Fulham Crystal Palace (II)/Wigan Athletic v Middlesbrough (II) Everton v West Bromwich Albion Leeds United (II) v Manchester United Manchester City v Birmingham City (II) Nottingham Forest (II) v Newcastle United Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur Swindon Town (IV)/Southampton (II) v Charlton Athletic (III)/Preston North End (III) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Millwall (II)
Ties will be played on the week commencing Sept. 19
(Compiled by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.