(Updates draw after Arsenal win)

LONDON Jan 29 Liverpool's sights are set firmly on a second route to Wembley after being drawn on Sunday at home to Championship (second division) Brighton in the FA Cup fifth round.

Kenny Dalglish's side, who are already through to next month's League Cup final against Cardiff City, beat Manchester United 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday in the fourth round and will be fancied to get past Gus Poyet's Brighton side.

Brighton, who beat Liverpool on the way to the 1983 final before falling on hard times, knocked out Premier League Newcastle United in the biggest upset of the fourth round.

Chelsea will host Birmingham City while Arsenal travel to Middlesbrough or Sunderland after beating Aston Villa 3-2 on Sunday having trailed 2-0 at halftime at The Emirates.

If Middlesbrough win the replay at the Riverside there will be no all-Premier League ties in the last 16.

Crawley Town, who are enjoying their first season in the Football League, fly the flag for League Two (fourth division) with a plum tie against last year's runners-up Stoke City.

Another David versus Goliath clash on the weekend of Feb.` 18-19 is third tier Stevenage's home tie with Premier League title contenders Tottenham Hotspur. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey and Ken Ferris)