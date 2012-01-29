(Updates draw after Arsenal win)
LONDON Jan 29 Liverpool's sights are set
firmly on a second route to Wembley after being drawn on Sunday
at home to Championship (second division) Brighton in the FA Cup
fifth round.
Kenny Dalglish's side, who are already through to next
month's League Cup final against Cardiff City, beat Manchester
United 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday in the fourth round and will
be fancied to get past Gus Poyet's Brighton side.
Brighton, who beat Liverpool on the way to the 1983 final
before falling on hard times, knocked out Premier League
Newcastle United in the biggest upset of the fourth round.
Chelsea will host Birmingham City while Arsenal travel to
Middlesbrough or Sunderland after beating Aston Villa 3-2 on
Sunday having trailed 2-0 at halftime at The Emirates.
If Middlesbrough win the replay at the Riverside there will
be no all-Premier League ties in the last 16.
Crawley Town, who are enjoying their first season in the
Football League, fly the flag for League Two (fourth division)
with a plum tie against last year's runners-up Stoke City.
Another David versus Goliath clash on the weekend of Feb.`
18-19 is third tier Stevenage's home tie with Premier League
title contenders Tottenham Hotspur.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey and Ken
Ferris)