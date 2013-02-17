Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
LONDON Feb 17 English FA Cup quarter-final draw made on Sunday (Premier League unless stated, numerals denote division)
Oldham Athletic (III)/Everton v Wigan Athletic
Manchester City v Barnsley (II)
Manchester United/Reading v Middlesbrough (II)/Chelsea
Millwall (II) v Blackburn Rovers (II)
* Matches to be played weekend of March 9/10 (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.