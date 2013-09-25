(Adds details)

LONDON, Sept 25 Arsenal will host Chelsea in the standout tie of the English League Cup fourth round after the draw was made on Wednesday.

Arsenal needed penalties to beat West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday while Chelsea booked their place in the next round with a routine win over Swindon Town on Tuesday.

Manchester United's prize for knocking out rivals Liverpool was a home tie against Norwich City.

Tottenham Hotspur will play Hull City, Newcastle United face Manchester City and Sunderland host Southampton in the other all-Premier League ties.

Second tier Birmingham City, who knocked out holders Swansea City, host another top-flight side in Stoke City, Leicester City host Fulham and Burnley welcome West Ham United.

The Capital One Cup's fourth-round ties will be played in the week beginning Oct. 28.

Draw (Premier League unless stated):

Sunderland v Southampton

Leicester City (II) v Fulham

Birmingham City (II) v Stoke City

Manchester United v Norwich City

Burnley (II) v West Ham United

Arsenal v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City

Newcastle United v Manchester City

