LONDON Oct 29 Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United, who beat holders Manchester City in the pick of the League Cup quarter-finals.
Premier League leaders Chelsea, who overcame a plucky Shrewsbury Town, travel to Steve McClaren's Derby County.
Liverpool, who beat Swansea City 2-1 in the fourth round courtesy of a Mario Balotelli goal, visit Bournemouth.
In-form Southampton, who let slip a 2-0 lead before beating Stoke City, face Sheffield United -- the competition's lowest remaining team.
Derby County (II) v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
Bournemouth (II) v Liverpool
Sheffield United (III) v Southampton
(Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)