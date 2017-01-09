LONDON, Jan 9 Following is the draw for the FA
Cup fourth-round
Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers (IV)
Derby County (II) v Leicester City
Oxford United (III) v Birmingham City
(II)/Newcastle United(II)
Sutton United (NL)/AFC Wimbledon (III) v Leeds United (II)
Liverpool/Plymouth Argyle (IV) v Wolverhampton Wanderers
(II)
Southampton/Norwich City (II) v Arsenal
Ipswich Town(II)/Lincoln City (NL) v Brighton and Hove
Albion (II)
Chelsea v Brentford (II)
Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (II)
Millwall (III) v Watford
Rochdale (III) v Huddersfield Town (II)
Sunderland/Burnley v Bristol City (II)/Fleetwood
Town(III)
Blackburn Rovers (II) v Barnsley (II)/Blackpool
(IV)
Fulham (II) v Hull City
Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley (IV)
Bolton Wanderers (III)/Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Matches to be played January 27-30
