LONDON, Aug 30 Revised draw for the English
League Cup third round after Tuesday's second round matches
(Premier League unless stated,
numerals denote division).
Aldershot (IV) v Rochdale (III)
Aston Villa v Bolton Wanderers
Arsenal v Shrewsbury Town (IV)
Blackburn Rovers v Leyton Orient (III)
Brighton (II) v Liverpool
Burnley v Milton Keynes Dons FC (III)
Cardiff City (II) v Leicester City (II)
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace (II)/Wigan Athletic v Middlesbrough (II)
Everton v West Bromwich Albion
Leeds United (II) v Manchester United
Manchester City v Birmingham City (II)
Nottingham Forest (II) v Newcastle United
Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton (II) v Charlton Athletic
(III)/Preston North End (III)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Millwall (II)
Ties will be played on the week commencing Sept. 19
(Compiled by Toby Davis)