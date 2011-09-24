LONDON, Sept 24 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup made on Saturday (numerals denote division outside Premier League):

Aldershot Town (IV) v Manchester United

Arsenal v Bolton Wanderers

Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United

Cardiff City (II) v Burnley (II)

Crystal Palace (II) v Southampton (II)

Everton v Chelsea

Stoke City v Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

Ties will be played in the week beginning Oct.24

(Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more soccer