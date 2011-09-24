Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
LONDON, Sept 24 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup made on Saturday (numerals denote division outside Premier League):
Aldershot Town (IV) v Manchester United
Arsenal v Bolton Wanderers
Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United
Cardiff City (II) v Burnley (II)
Crystal Palace (II) v Southampton (II)
Everton v Chelsea
Stoke City v Liverpool
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City
Ties will be played in the week beginning Oct.24
