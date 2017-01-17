Soccer-Arsenal's Xhaka interviewed by police - reports
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 Following is the revised draw for the FA Cup fourth round after Tuesday's third-round replays (Premier League unless stated): Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers (IV) Derby County (II) v Leicester City Oxford United (III) v Birmingham City (II)/Newcastle United(II) Sutton United (NL) v Leeds United (II) Liverpool/Plymouth Argyle (IV) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) Southampton/Norwich City (II) v Arsenal Lincoln City (NL) v Brighton & Hove Albion (II) Chelsea v Brentford (II) Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (II) Millwall (III) v Watford Rochdale (III) v Huddersfield Town (II) Burnley v Bristol City (II) Blackburn Rovers (II) v Blackpool (IV) Fulham (II) v Hull City Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley (IV) Crystal Palace v Manchester City (Compiled by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Germany, officials said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.