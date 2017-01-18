Soccer-Rahman out for the rest of season
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Germany, officials said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 18 Following is the revised draw for the FA Cup fourth round after Wednesday's third-round replays (Premier League unless stated): Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers (IV) Derby County (II) v Leicester City Oxford United (III) v Newcastle United(II) Sutton United (NL) v Leeds United (II) Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) Southampton v Arsenal Lincoln City (NL) v Brighton & Hove Albion (II) Chelsea v Brentford (II) Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (II) Millwall (III) v Watford Rochdale (III) v Huddersfield Town (II) Burnley v Bristol City (II) Blackburn Rovers (II) v Blackpool (IV) Fulham (II) v Hull City Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley (IV) Crystal Palace v Manchester City (Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Jan 24 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has criticised fellow footballers who have traded Europe for China, saying he would prefer to follow Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic's example and stay in a competitive league.