Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - English League Cup final fixture (II denotes Championship - second division)
Sunday, February 26 (GMT) Cardiff City (II) v Liverpool (1600)
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.