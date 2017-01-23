Soccer-Midfielder Romeu signs new contract with Southampton
Jan 25 Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2021, the Premier League team have said.
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Monday 4th Round Friday, January 27 (GMT) Derby County(II) v Leicester City (1955) 4th Round Saturday, January 28 (GMT) Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1230) Blackburn Rovers(II) v Blackpool(IV) (1500) Burnley v Bristol City(II) (1500) Chelsea v Brentford(II) (1500) Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1500) Lincoln City(V) v Brighton and Hove Albion(II) (1500) Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley(IV) (1500) Oxford United(III) v Newcastle United(II) (1500) Rochdale(III) v Huddersfield Town(II) (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers(IV) (1500) Southampton v Arsenal (1730) 4th Round Sunday, January 29 (GMT) Millwall(III) v Watford (1200) Fulham(II) v Hull City (1230) Sutton United(V) v Leeds United(II) (1400) Manchester United v Wigan Athletic(II) (1600)
Jan 25 Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2021, the Premier League team have said.
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round replay matches on Tuesday 4th Round, replay Tuesday, January 24 Queen's Park (III) - Ayr United (II) 6-7 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 4th Round, replay Wednesday, January 25 Hearts v Raith Rovers (II) (1945)
LONDON, Jan 24 Brighton & Hove Albion returned to the top of England's second-tier Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Amex stadium on Tuesday.