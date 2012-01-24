Jan 24 Fixtures from the English FA Cup fourth
round (Premier league unless stated, numerals denote division)
Friday, January 27 (GMT)
Watford (II) v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
Everton v Fulham (2000)
Saturday, January 28 (GMT)
Queens Park Rangers v Chelsea (1200)
Liverpool v Manchester United (1245)
Blackpool (II) v Sheffield Wednesday (III) (1500)
Bolton Wanderers v Swansea City (1500)
Derby County (II) v Stoke City (1500)
Hull City (II) v Crawley Town (IV) (1500)
Leicester City (II) v Swindon Town (IV) (1500)
Millwall (II) v Southampton (II) (1500)
Sheffield United (III) v Birmingham City (II) (1500)
Stevenage Football Club (III) v Notts County (III) (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City (1500)
Brighton & Hove Albion (II) v Newcastle United (1715)
Sunday, January 29 (GMT)
Sunderland v Middlesbrough (II) (1330)
Arsenal v Aston Villa (1600)