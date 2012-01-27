UPDATE 1-Soccer-Leicester should name stadium after sacked Ranieri - Mourinho
* Lineker sheds tears for Leicester manager (recasts with latest reactions)
Jan 27 English FA Cup fourth round matches this weekend Friday, January 27 (GMT) Watford (II) v Tottenham Hotspur (1945) Everton v Fulham (2000) 4th Round Saturday, January 28 (GMT) Queens Park Rangers v Chelsea (1200) Liverpool v Manchester United (1245) Blackpool (II) v Sheffield Wednesday (III) (1500) Bolton Wanderers v Swansea City (1500) Derby County (II) v Stoke City (1500) Hull City (II) v Crawley Town (IV) (1500) Leicester City (II) v Swindon Town (IV) (1500) Millwall (II) v Southampton (II) (1500) Sheffield United (III) v Birmingham City (II) (1500) Stevenage (III) v Notts County (III) (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City (1500) Brighton & Hove Albion (II) v Newcastle United (1715) 4th Round Sunday, January 29 (GMT) Sunderland v Middlesbrough (II) (1330) Arsenal v Aston Villa (1600)
Feb 24 Leicester City interim manager Craig Shakespeare gave short shrift to media reports suggesting a player revolt led to the sacking of Claudio Ranieri, nine months after the manager led the club to the Premier League title.
LONDON, Feb 24 Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron hopes to end a frustrating four months in the treatment room and is aiming to return to first team action for Stoke’s trip to White Hart Lane on Sunday.