Soccer-Injured Pogba ruled out of Manchester United's trip to Boro
March 17 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Middlesbrough with a hamstring injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
March 17 Manchester United are not ready yet to become the dominant force in English football they were during the trophy-laden years of the Alex Ferguson era, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
March 17 Manchester United have lots of enemies, manager Jose Mourinho said after they scraped past Russian side Rostov to reach the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.